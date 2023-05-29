Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $193.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.75.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $40.26 on Friday. Roche has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Roche Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8068 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Roche during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Roche by 8.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roche

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.