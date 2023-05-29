Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$141.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RY. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$147.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$137.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$123.08 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$140.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$132.27.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

