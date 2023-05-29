Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 153 ($1.90) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 93 ($1.16).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBRE. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital dropped their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.39) to GBX 93 ($1.16) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 147.17 ($1.83).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

SBRE stock opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.68) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £338.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3,380.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.28. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 81.90 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.48.

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17,500.00%.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Further Reading

