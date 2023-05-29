Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 153 ($1.90) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 93 ($1.16).
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBRE. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital dropped their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.39) to GBX 93 ($1.16) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 147.17 ($1.83).
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance
SBRE stock opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.68) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £338.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3,380.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.28. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 81.90 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.48.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
