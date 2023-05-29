Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Major Shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship Sells 347,870 Shares

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 347,870 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $2,285,505.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,447,791 shares in the company, valued at $9,511,986.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $6.28 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SANA shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,876,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,568,000 after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,040,000 after buying an additional 787,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 20.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,594,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after buying an additional 1,443,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,451,000 after buying an additional 500,173 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,510,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.