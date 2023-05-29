Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Purchases $128,000.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,151,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,923.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Savara Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $2.66 on Monday. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 23.90, a quick ratio of 23.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Savara in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Savara by 490,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

