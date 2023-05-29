Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 318,705 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $77,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 508,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,464 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 335,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 245,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

NYSE SLB opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

