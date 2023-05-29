SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Insider Transactions at SciPlay

In other SciPlay news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SciPlay Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 875.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 1,029,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 455,205 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SciPlay by 1,351.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 366,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SciPlay by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 340,133 shares during the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.85 million. Analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.