SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
Insider Transactions at SciPlay
In other SciPlay news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
SciPlay Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.
SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.85 million. Analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
SciPlay Company Profile
SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.
