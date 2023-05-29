Scotiabank Trims Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price to C$143.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$147.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$137.70.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.3 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$123.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$140.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$130.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$132.27.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.