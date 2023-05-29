Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.60.
SMTC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of SMTC opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $65.51.
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
