Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $269,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,201 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 209.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 362,954 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 304,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 219.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 412,010 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 283,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $765,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $765,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $3,912,289. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $126.80 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

