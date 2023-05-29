Short Interest in Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Drops By 28.8%

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Desjardins started coverage on Aldebaran Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Aldebaran Resources Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of Aldebaran Resources stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. Aldebaran Resources has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61.
