Short Interest in Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Drops By 29.7%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Archer Trading Down 16.3 %

Shares of Archer stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. Archer has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.49.

Get Archer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ARHVF shares. Pareto Securities raised Archer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DNB Markets started coverage on Archer in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Archer

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment is involved in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere segment is composed of land drilling operations in Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.