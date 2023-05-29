Short Interest in Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Decreases By 7.7%

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aura Systems Stock Performance

Aura Systems stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Aura Systems has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Get Aura Systems alerts:

Aura Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Aura Systems, Inc engages in the design, assembly and sale of axial flux induction machines. It offers AuraGen/Viper, an integrated mobile power generator and power management system that installs in a motor vehicle and delivers on-location, both alternating current and direct current electricity for end user, including industrial, commercial, recreational, and military applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.