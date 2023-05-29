Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Drops By 7.2%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Ayr Wellness stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 92.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ayr Wellness

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ayr Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

