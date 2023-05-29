Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Grows By 17.3%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.33.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDIMF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

Further Reading

