Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Grows By 17.3%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.
Black Diamond Group Stock Performance
Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.33.
Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 7.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Black Diamond Group Company Profile
Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Diamond Group (BDIMF)
