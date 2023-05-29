Short Interest in Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Decreases By 19.0%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,235,500 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 1,525,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Pipestone Energy Stock Performance

BKBEF opened at $1.75 on Monday. Pipestone Energy has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Pipestone Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0223 per share. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKBEF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pipestone Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

(Get Rating)

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.