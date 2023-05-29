Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Decreases By 21.2%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Thungela Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Thungela Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TNGRF stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. Thungela Resources has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

