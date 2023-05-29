Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Drops By 19.1%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 780.0 days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TOKCF opened at $57.40 on Monday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOKCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Tokyo Ohka Kogyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nomura upgraded Tokyo Ohka Kogyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

