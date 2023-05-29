Short Interest in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Decreases By 15.0%

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 9,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
WY opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $40.35.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
