Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Declines By 25.0%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Yamaha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

YAMCY stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. Yamaha has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

