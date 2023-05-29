Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shutterstock Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SSTK opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $81.23.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $406,296.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,449,354 shares in the company, valued at $861,449,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,640. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 1,168.3% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Shutterstock by 7.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,434,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,897,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

