SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 4.40. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,675.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 289.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,383,000 after buying an additional 1,224,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 875.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 897,855 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

