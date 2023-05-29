South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives $215.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOUHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 255 ($3.17) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
South32 Trading Up 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. South32 has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.64.
South32 Company Profile
South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.
