SpringBig (SBIG) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SpringBig to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SpringBig and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 3 0 3.00 SpringBig Competitors 225 1471 2583 84 2.58

Earnings & Valuation

SpringBig currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,351.61%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 29.77%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SpringBig is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares SpringBig and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $26.63 million -$13.08 million -0.61 SpringBig Competitors $2.09 billion $161.68 million 9.90

SpringBig’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig. SpringBig is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

SpringBig has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig’s peers have a beta of 2.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig -44.62% N/A -91.53% SpringBig Competitors -13.69% -15.70% -2.56%

Summary

SpringBig peers beat SpringBig on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

