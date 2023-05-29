Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Star Equity Stock Down 0.4 %

STRRP opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. Star Equity has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

Insider Activity at Star Equity

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $36,549.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,050,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,366.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $36,549.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,050,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,366.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell I. Quain bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,099.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 227,772 shares of company stock valued at $204,776.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

