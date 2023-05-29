Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 523,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after acquiring an additional 141,937 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 411,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,626,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $98.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.