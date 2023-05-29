Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,292,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $5,719,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $5,945,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $6,010,000.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $5,568,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $126.24 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.94.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.