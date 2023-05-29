Stephen W. Laut Sells 60,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total transaction of C$4,527,600.00.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total transaction of C$400,010.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total transaction of C$403,875.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$75.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$58.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.37.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.9854922 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$91.79.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

