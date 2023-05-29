StockNews.com Downgrades Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

CVCO has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $271.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.22. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.00.

In other news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 292,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 248,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,170,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

