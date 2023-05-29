StockNews.com Lowers WW International (NYSE:WW) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

WW International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WW opened at $7.08 on Friday. WW International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Get WW International alerts:

About WW International

(Get Rating)

See Also

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.