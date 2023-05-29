T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,611 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $28,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 35,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 490,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,601 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average is $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

