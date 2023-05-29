Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Target Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Target by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

