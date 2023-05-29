TD Securities Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$59.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.14.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$57.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$53.58 and a 1 year high of C$71.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.9480198 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 34,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,009,102.50. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

