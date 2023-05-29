Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 24,276 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $22,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.3 %

BDX opened at $241.12 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.21. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

