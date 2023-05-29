Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,569 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MetLife were worth $21,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $51.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

