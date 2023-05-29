Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,224 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $20,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $168.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $176.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.30.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,213 shares of company stock worth $55,412,200. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

