Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 87,463 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $23,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.5 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

