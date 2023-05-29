Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 126,175 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 185.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,175 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $22,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,166 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after buying an additional 53,842 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $513,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,818,000 after acquiring an additional 62,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after acquiring an additional 379,166 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $103.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

