Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $157.70 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,820 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $157,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,106,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,406,000 after buying an additional 688,896 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $154.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.93 and a 200 day moving average of $165.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

