Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $19.68 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of APA worth $19,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of APA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 114,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of APA by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of APA by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in APA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 30,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in APA by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 186,959 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

