Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $20.04 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,390 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $20,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,987,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $111.76 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $193.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.86. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

