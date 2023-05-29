Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $24.47 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $24,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,481 shares of company stock worth $52,729,087 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.8 %

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.19.

PANW stock opened at $211.70 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $217.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.55 and its 200-day moving average is $178.43. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.