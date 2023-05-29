Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $24.90 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $24,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 162.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 584,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,189,000 after acquiring an additional 361,980 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $22,074,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $304,744.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,482 shares of company stock worth $6,120,541 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $68.68 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.