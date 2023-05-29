Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $27.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $27,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Motco increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2,812.5% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $172.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.