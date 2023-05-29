Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,808 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $23,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $765,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $3,912,289. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $126.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.27.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

