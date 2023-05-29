Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CME Group were worth $25,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in CME Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 346,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,281,000 after acquiring an additional 229,428 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CME opened at $176.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.69. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.09.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

