Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 47,900 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $21,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after buying an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,681,000 after purchasing an additional 86,028 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SPG opened at $102.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

