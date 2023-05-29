Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $21,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $120.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.90. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

