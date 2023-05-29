Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $23,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 65,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,726,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.75.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE PSA opened at $286.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

