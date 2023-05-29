Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 100,971 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,971 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Corteva worth $25,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $55.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

